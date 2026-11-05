On Energy

On Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Oliveira's avatar
Daniel Oliveira
1d

That 8.8 GW is a useful yardstick against what listed developers have promised. On this week's call Hut 8 said it expects 700 MW at Beacon Point in Q1 2027, and IREN's September release targets 300 MW of gross delivery at Sweetwater in Q4 2027. That's 1 GW from two names, and both are still conditional by their own account. I can't tell from the outside how much of it sits inside your 8.8 GW. Do you know whether those stability studies are public by project?

We laid out what eight listed companies say about 18.3 GW in Texas: about 20% approved or outside Batch Zero, 63% conditional, 16% with no status or pending: https://equibles.com/research/texas-data-center-moratorium-which-stocks-are-exposed-and-how-much?utm_source=substack

Data: SEC filings and company releases, processed by Equibles.

Reply
Share
DC Hub's avatar
DC Hub
2h

The "yes, but" on capital matching each risk is exactly right, and the BTM-versus-grid split is where markets diverge hard. Dallas's DCPI (Data Center Power Index) is 42 in the CAUTION band while Columbus sits at 17.3 AVOID (DC Hub (dchub.cloud), as of Nov 6, 2026)—same financing conversation, very different excess-power and constraint scores. That gap is why energization odds still have to be underwritten by location, not by a national headline.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Nieboer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture