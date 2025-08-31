NOTE: “The Week That Was” is a recap of ideas shared over the last seven days.

What got my attention in 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙖𝙨?

I’m back from paternity leave and excited to start writing On Energy again. Going forward, you’ll see a mix of posts—not only on energy strategy and markets, but also occasional reflections on leadership and growth.

The past week’s themes highlight how fast-moving shifts in technology, policy, and strategy are reshaping both energy markets and leadership approaches:

A point worth repeating: 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝘼𝙄 𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙜𝙖𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙩𝙨, 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙣𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙜𝙖𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙪𝙢𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧.

In this week’s Coffee Chats on Energy , Graham Bain and I explored how AI, capital, and policy are reshaping energy—from Wyoming’s 1.8 GW data center and CCS mandate to DOE’s push on SMRs and nuclear repowering, the scale and politics of Summit Carbon Solutions, and AI’s evolution from novelty to a true workflow tool.

Success comes from setting clear goals, writing them down, and reviewing them regularly across three key areas—personal/family, business/financial, and self-development.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗮𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸? Please share in the comments for all of us!

Have a great week!

Share On Energy