Geothermal 85GW, Crescent-Vital, Pulsar Helium, EIA Gas

Episode Length: ~18 minutes

Episode Summary

In this episode of Coffee Chats on Energy, we kick off with reflections on the role of AI in shaping efficiency—from education to energy systems—before diving into four timely energy topics. From geothermal’s growth potential to helium exploration, the conversation tracks how new technologies, market data, and policy are reshaping the energy landscape.

Topics Covered

AI and Efficiency – Reflections on recent podcasts highlighting AI’s transformative potential in education and energy use.

Geothermal Forecasts – Discussion of McKinsey’s projection of 85 GW capacity, DOE’s high-case of 270 GW, and the role of enhanced and superhot geothermal in scaling baseload renewables.

Crescent-Vital & CO₂ Value Chains – Insights into Crescent’s Wyoming assets, CO₂ pipelines, the potential for 45Q credits, and how enhanced oil recovery (EOR) could yield lower-carbon barrels of oil.

EIA Natural Gas Outlook – Analysis of record U.S. gas demand in 2025, the paradox of flat power burn, and the rise of battery storage as a key competitor for peaker hours.

Pulsar Helium & Helium-3 – Exploration of helium discoveries in Minnesota, the outsized value of helium-3 for niche applications like fusion, and even U.S. government offtake agreements for lunar helium-3.

Key Takeaways

Geothermal has potential to rival nuclear-scale capacity if technology scales, though forecasts may understate extremes.

Conventional oil assets may hold hidden carbon value through CO₂ infrastructure and policy incentives.

Despite surging power demand, natural gas burn isn’t keeping pace—battery storage and long-duration solutions are reshaping load dynamics.

Pulsar Helium’s test results point to extraordinary concentrations, with helium-3 adding a frontier twist linked to fusion and even lunar mining.

Coffee chats are casual conversations On Energy, hosted live on LinkedIn. Opinions are my own, not investment advice or views of my employer.