Why We’re Passionate About Energy

Episode Length

~15 minutes

Episode Summary

In this episode of Coffee Chats on Energy, Ian and Graham step back from news and analysis to explore the deeper motivations behind their shared passion for the energy industry. They discuss the roots of their interest in energy—from early influences and scientific curiosity to the intellectual thrill of working in an industry defined by uncertainty, innovation, and global impact. The conversation emphasizes how energy underpins human progress, the mindset of exploration and risk-taking, and the enduring excitement of contributing to a sector that continuously evolves.

Topics Covered

Personal journeys into the energy industry and formative experiences growing up in Alberta

The role of curiosity, exploration, and uncertainty in shaping passion for energy

Energy’s foundational importance to global prosperity and human development

Reflections on risk-taking, innovation, and learning from failure in energy exploration

The mindset and optimism that drive people working in the energy sector

Key Takeaways

Energy as Human Progress: Access to affordable, reliable energy is central to improving global living standards, health, and education.

Exploration Mindset: Curiosity and a willingness to take risks—hallmarks of geoscience and exploration—foster innovation across the energy landscape.

Passion Through People: A shared enthusiasm for energy unites professionals across disciplines and sustains engagement over long careers.

Learning from Uncertainty: Failure and uncertainty are not obstacles but catalysts for creativity, resilience, and new discovery.

Purpose Beyond Profit: Working in energy connects personal motivation to a larger mission of powering human advancement.

Coffee chats are casual conversations On Energy, hosted live on LinkedIn. Opinions are my own, not investment advice or views of my employer.