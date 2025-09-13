What is AI?, RE+ Conference

Episode Length: ~18 minutes

Episode Summary

This episode captures live insights from the RE+ conference in Las Vegas, the largest clean energy gathering in North America. The discussion explores themes from panels and sessions, particularly around energy storage, geothermal, AI, and data center load growth. The hosts reflect on the scale of the event, share highlights from a panel on clean firm power, and dive into how AI is shaping both the energy industry and broader infrastructure development.

Topics Covered

Conference Experience: Scale of RE+ (40,000 attendees, 1,300+ exhibitors) and its central focus on solar and storage.

Panel Discussion: “Tapping the Core” session covering nuclear, geothermal, and hydrogen’s role in a resilient U.S. energy mix.

Geothermal Momentum: Growing attention as a complement to solar and batteries.

Data Centers & Grid Demand: Load growth, phased deployment of gigawatt-scale projects, workforce shortages, and the role of hyperscalers in funding grid upgrades.

AI’s Role in Energy:

Energy consumption of AI vs. its potential to optimize energy systems.

Need for clear language when discussing AI (generative, agentic, machine learning, symbolic, etc.).

Frameworks to classify “flavors” of AI and how they complement each other.

Specialist vs. generalist AI models and parallels to organizational structures.

Policy & Regulation: The impact of recent legislation (e.g., OBBBA) on solar economics and project viability.

Key Takeaways

RE+ is the epicenter of clean energy conversations, dominated by solar and storage but increasingly including firm power like geothermal.

Data centers are a major driver of grid demand growth, requiring new approaches to project phasing and grid modernization.

Hyperscalers’ capital can help accelerate broader grid improvements that benefit everyone.

AI’s influence on energy is twofold: while it increases energy demand, it also offers powerful tools for grid optimization and efficiency.

Precision in language is critical when discussing AI—different tools solve different problems, and clarity avoids confusion.

The future of clean energy lies in blending technologies—solar, storage, geothermal, hydrogen, and AI—to deliver resiliency and efficiency.

