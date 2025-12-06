Episode Length: 18:22

Episode Summary In this episode, the hosts explore the current conflicting narratives surrounding nuclear energy, contrasting the excitement from big tech companies investing in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) with a recent, more pessimistic World Nuclear Industry Status Report. They discuss the challenges of “load following” in a grid dominated by renewables and batteries, while also analyzing why construction costs and timelines have escalated in the West compared to China. The conversation concludes with a look at the impact of public fear, safety regulations, and the potential future of nuclear power.

Topics Covered

The Nuclear Paradox: The disconnect between tech headlines regarding SMRs and industry body reports on the future of nuclear.

Economic Challenges: Issues with load following, ramping capability, and competition from battery storage.

Cost & Construction: The impact of regulatory delays versus the industrial “forgetting curve” on project costs.

Safety & Perception: How historical events like Fukushima and Three Mile Island drive regulatory ratchets and public fear.

Siting Constraints: The limitations of finding sites with adequate water cooling capacity.

Key Takeaways