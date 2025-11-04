Malaysia's Coal Pivot & Geothermal Rising

Episode Length: ~20 minutes

Episode Summary

In this episode, the hosts catch up just before Halloween, discussing costume plans and the statistical dilemma of how much candy to buy for a new neighborhood. The conversation then pivots to global energy markets, analyzing a recent report on Malaysia’s strategy to increase domestic coal consumption while maintaining high-value LNG exports. Finally, one host reports back from the Geothermal Rising Conference in Reno, sharing critical insights on the industry’s push for larger-scale projects, cost reductions in drilling, and the potential for mineral extraction.

Topics Covered

Halloween Logistics: Balancing the “candy probability” in a new neighborhood and costume ideas.

Malaysia’s Energy Mix: The economic arbitrage of exporting natural gas (LNG) while utilizing thermal coal for domestic power generation.

Data Center Power Demand: The rise of data centers in Johor, Malaysia, and their impact on regional power and fuel choices.

Geothermal Industry Trends: A recap of the Geothermal Rising Conference, focusing on attendance, funding, and technological advancements.

Key Takeaways