“Sometimes a player's greatest challenge is coming to grips with his role on the team.” ― Scottie Pippen
Gas has fallen behind in the power generation technology race. Once dominant, its future looks increasingly niche, left to fill the gaps rather than lead the way.
It is a remarkable turn of events, especially looking backwards. For 35 years gas fired generation was the dominant technology and consistently grew its share of US power generation (Figure 1). Dispatchable, scalable, clean (relative to coal), and relatively cheap (thanks to the abundance of gas unlocked by the shale revolution), it has been hard to beat.
Headwinds for other technologies have also helped. In the 1990s and 2000s gas delivered as load grew and nuclear capacity expansion ran into opposition. And for the last 15 years, while load was flat, gas filled the gap as coal capacity was outcompeted on cost and pressured out of the market for its emission profile. All the while renewables remained too small and insufficiently economic to pose a threat.
Figure 1 | Electricity Net Generation
Over the last year several factors flipped the script. First, emerging regulation and policy are set to change the cost structure of new gas generation. Consider the EPA rule regulating emissions from existing and new fossil fuel-fired power plants. Under the rule, new gas-fired power plants that generate at least 40% of their maximum annual capacity (base load combustion turbines) must capture 90% of their carbon dioxide emissions by 2032.
The impact is severe: new gas assets must either consider additional capex for CCS or limit run times to avoid the rule. Either choice is punitive to economics and, based on our team’s work, narrows the use case for gas fired capacity📝1:
“Given the challenging economics of operating gas-fired power plants with CCS, even in the most attractive regions where the 45Q tax credit more than offsets the cost, we expect most new gas plants in deregulated markets to operate under a 40% capacity factor.”
Net load profiles have also shifted dramatically. First, renewables penetration, solar in particular, is translating into low priced (or negative) pricing in predicable hours of the day. A few comments from our team’s recent US Capacity Expansion forecasts📝2:
“Behind and front of meter solar generation play a key role in this growing net load volatility. As solar output declines in the evening, it creates a pronounced demand for flexible, fast-ramping generation to balance the system. This metric underscores the role of storage in managing system balance and responding to the variability of renewable generation. Daily net load volatility is increasing across most regions, particularly in areas with rapid renewable growth like ERCOT.”
Enter BESS which looks better able to take advantage of short-term solar driven price dynamics. Returns that can be extraordinary. Take this quote from our analysis of Texas storage assets📝3:
“EIR also defined a profitability index as the total annual revenue divided by our estimate of the total capital cost of each asset. The best-performing assets in this metric sit in the lower end of the capacity range, yet they were able to recover more than 90% of their capex in 2023 (Figure 2).”
Figure 2 | Total 2023 Revenue and Profitability Index of Storage Assets
Load📝4 is also changing the requirements for new generation. Load growth, new after 15 years of stagnation, is being led by massive AI data centers📝📊5 that demand gigawatt scale, highly reliable, low-carbon power. Against this rubric, the merits of nuclear shine. The recent wave of big tech announcements featuring nuclear illustrate just how attractive the technology is for this emergent consumer class.
Last, environmental concerns, headwinds for nuclear and coal in the past, are now a growing risk for gas. The EPA rules are being challenged and may get overturned, but what comes next? Gas is methane and the pressure to reduce this type of emission, from leaks or otherwise, is growing. The eyes in the sky will be watching. And if low carbon power grows as a requirement (and it is for some), creating that product with a combination of gas, CCS and CDR credits can be complicated, if not costly.
Combined, the advantages gas has enjoyed in power look to be eroding. Solar penetration is providing a tailwind to BESS to serve short-duration peaking hours. Nuclear appears more attractive to the consumers (big tech) driving load growth. All while the regulatory and environmental headwinds get tougher for gas. Still, even if it is the end of its dominance, it is not the end of gas generation📝6. Our work sees capacity continuing to grow, albeit with declining capacity factors, and a growing emphasis on providing reliability as the generation mix evolves. That is a very different world than the one we have come from.
Nice work. Thoughtful pro-nuclear commentators have often advocated for an “N2N” (natural gas to nuclear) policy. I think what you may be pointing out is that if such an outcome unfolds, being the first of the two “Ns” will have a long, awkward time in that transition.