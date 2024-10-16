Large power consumers are discovering that their electricity bill is now a strategic line item. As one oil and gas executive recently shared with our team: “You used to be able to count on the utility whenever you needed more power. Now, you must manage how you source and integrate your power into your base business.” They are not alone in their view.

Why has this become a boardroom topic? Organizations, as consumers, have increasing exposure to the price of power and face rising risks related to the reliability of their power supply. For many industrial and energy producers, power is a critical input, making it essential to actively manage reliability (sourcing) and costs.

So what do we need to watch out for? Several overlapping themes are changing the market and forcing these conversations. Here are a few of my favorites:

Growing Individual Power Consumption: Large power consumers are becoming even larger as they electrify operations📝 to decarbonize. For example, in the oil and gas sector, combustion emissions (Figure 1) from gas compression are significant, and many operators are turning to electric drives to reduce their footprint. In high-production regions like Far East Texas (home of the Permian), this is expected to more than double power demand by 2040.

Figure 1 | Emissions Intensities of Top 50 US Producers by Simplified Source📝

The Race for Premium Generation : Some large consumers are locking in access to premium generation (reliable and low-carbon) to support their operations and growth. Big tech companies like Microsoft, for instance, are willing to pay a premium for reliable, low-carbon electricity to power their data centers. This trend is prompting other consumers to consider similar strategies.

National Load Growth: Load growth is back at a national level📝, but the pace, scale, and profile vary widely, changing the grid’s topology (Figure 2). Existing consumers will be impacted by where new data centers will develop, which CCUS or hydrogen projects will proceed, and the availability of existing generation to support this growth.

Figure 2 | Load Growth to 2035 by Zone and Load Driver

Power is rapidly taking center stage, and even if you’re not focused on it yet, its influence on every business is only growing. The challenges and opportunities for large consumers are real, but regardless of your core focus, building expertise in this space and integrating a strong power strategy could be a game-changer—one that sets you apart in the future. Now’s the time to make that bet.

