NOTE: “The Week That Was” is a recap of ideas shared over the last seven days.

What got my attention in 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙖𝙨?

AI is everywhere. It seems like everyone is “deploying and adopting AI” and that everyone has an “AI strategy”. Dig deeper and you discover that AI is an umbrella term for many things and more specific language is required to truly understand what is being adopted, developed and deployed.

When a term has so many meanings to different folks, and in different contexts, more precise language helps me zero into the opportunity and impact of of the ideas being discussed. In a longer-form post, “What is AI?”, I lay out my current framework for understanding the space based on Five Groupings (or classes) of AI - based on their roles and capabilities - and 10 “Flavors” of the technology. Feedback, as always, is appreciated.

Graham and I discussed this topic, as well as his observations from the RE+ Conference (which gathered ~40,000 people focused on ower in Las Vegas this week) in our Coffee Chat.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗮𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸? Please share in the comments for all of us!

Have a great week!

This week at a glance: