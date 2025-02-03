𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗦𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗥𝟭 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 (𝗔𝗜) 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴? 𝗜𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱?

Client questions like this guide our research. Here are a few more that we are spending time on:

• What is our view on future U.S. power market based on the load and generation mix, the characteristics of renewable and thermal generation, and commodity prices?

• What are the key factors shaping global oil and gas markets in 2025, including OPEC+ production cuts, non-OPEC supply growth, Chinese oil demand, U.S. natural gas prices, Permian pipeline expansions, and risks to gas consumption?"

• How is the surge in renewable energy projects affecting interconnection queues, project valuations, and developer strategies?

𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪'𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙬𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙘𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙣𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙖-𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨, 𝙡𝙚𝙩’𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙘𝙩.