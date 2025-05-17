Subscribe
Energy Adopting AI, ERCOT and Fracking
The Week(s) That Were: May 2-16, 2025
May 17
Tech Transfer - Lessons Beyond the Shale
Watch now | Coffee Chats Episode 4, with Graham Bain
May 8
April 2025
From Gas Supercycles to Geothermal Breakthroughs
The Week That Was: April 18-25, 2025
Apr 26
Fervo Improvements and 2025 EIA Energy Outlook
Coffee Chats Episode 3, with Ian Nieboer & Graham Bain
Apr 24
Coal, Carbon Capture and Gas Generation
The Week That Was: April 11-18, 2025
Apr 20
Can Coal Power AI?
Coffee Chats Episode 2, with Ian Nieboer & Graham Bain
Apr 17
The 2032 Question
EIA’s Latest Outlook Sets the Stage for Policy and Market Tension
Apr 16
Could AI Breathe Life Into Coal Plants
The Week That Was: April 4-11, 2025
Apr 13
CCUS and Transmission
Coffee Chats Episode 1, with Ian Nieboer & Graham Bain
Apr 10
HVDC, Data Centers, and the Race to Build the Grid of the Future
The Week That Was: March 28 - April 4, 2025
Apr 6
March 2025
Does Transmission Construction Need to Accelerate?
The Case for Faster Transmission Buildout Is Complicated
Mar 31
10
From Picasso’s Bull to Gas Turbine Bottlenecks
The Week That Was: March 21 - 28, 2025
Mar 29
