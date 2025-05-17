On Energy

On Energy

Home
Articles
The Week That Was
Quick Takes
Coffee Chats On Energy
About

April 2025

From Gas Supercycles to Geothermal Breakthroughs
The Week That Was: April 18-25, 2025
Fervo Improvements and 2025 EIA Energy Outlook
Coffee Chats Episode 3, with Ian Nieboer & Graham Bain
20:56
Coal, Carbon Capture and Gas Generation
The Week That Was: April 11-18, 2025
Can Coal Power AI?
Coffee Chats Episode 2, with Ian Nieboer & Graham Bain
15:37
The 2032 Question
EIA’s Latest Outlook Sets the Stage for Policy and Market Tension
Could AI Breathe Life Into Coal Plants
The Week That Was: April 4-11, 2025
CCUS and Transmission
Coffee Chats Episode 1, with Ian Nieboer & Graham Bain
18:00
HVDC, Data Centers, and the Race to Build the Grid of the Future
The Week That Was: March 28 - April 4, 2025

March 2025

© 2025 Ian Nieboer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture