𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? Engine No. 1, Chevron and GE Vernova partnering to develop up to 4GW of “power foundries” based on gas-fired generation to support data center development.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? Some of the best opportunities in energy require partnerships. Here a large gas producer (Chevron), with operating capabilities in power, gas and carbon capture, is partnering with a capital provider (Engine No. 1) and getting accelerated access to technology (7HA natural gas turbines) from GE Vernova.

How many others could get “GE Vernova 7HA natural gas turbines, secured under a slot reservation agreement, on an accelerated timeline”?

How many others could other the “flexibility to integrate lower carbon solutions, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS)”?

How many others would be attractive partners to meet the demand of scalable and reliable power with generation “not designed to flow initially through the existing transmission grid”?

𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨: