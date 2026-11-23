AI produces value as a system. A better model is worth more when it can reach the right data, use the right tools and deliver work in a form someone can use.

Extracting value from AI systems is one of my current obsessions. It is impossible to ignore the power of today’s models (to say nothing about tomorrow’s), and the superpowers they offer those who can wield them effectively.

But the system is fragile and harnessing those superpowers is far from easy. If an analyst needs an auditable forecast and the system returns a paragraph, even a correct answer leaves much of the work undone. Maybe the system keeps pulling the wrong series, so you fix the data connection. Or it uses the wrong denominator, so you give it the definition and a way to check its work. Maybe it has the right inputs and tools and still draws the wrong conclusion, so you test a stronger model.

Each failure calls for a different fix, and only one of the three points to a stronger model. On SWE-bench Pro, six leading models tested in the same software setup scored between 41.0% and 45.9%. One of those models, Claude Opus 4.5, scored 45.9% in that setup and 55.4% in Claude Code. On this coding benchmark, the 9.5-point gap between two setups running the same model was nearly twice the spread across all six models.

Source: Zhang et al. (2026), arXiv 2605.23950, citing Morph leaderboard data.

The Anatomy of an AI System

Michael Kremer’s O-ring model is a useful way to think about this. In his model, the quality of each task multiplies the quality of the others. One failed task can wipe out the value of an otherwise excellent piece of work. The same logic explains why connecting a proprietary dataset makes the analyst who knows how to use it more valuable.

I count eleven parts in an AI system, including the people using it and the interface they work through. Some I can change myself. Others require an administrator or a different choice of vendor.

Users define the job. Give a portfolio manager and a power analyst the same forecast. The manager wants to know why the outlook changed and what it means for a position. The analyst needs to trace the change to an assumption and defend it. A paragraph might finish the manager’s job. It leaves the analyst looking for the workbook. The interface is where the user works with the system. A chat window suits the manager who wants to ask a follow-up question. If I’m the analyst, put the assistant in the spreadsheet where I can select a cell, inspect its formula and accept or reject a change. The same model can be much more useful to me there. The harness is the software that puts the model to work. Take a request as simple as “update this forecast.” Something has to open the file, pass the relevant sheets to the model, let it run a calculation, write the result back and check that the workbook still works. The harness coordinates those steps. It’s what changed between the two setups in the coding example. With a hosted product, a vendor makes most of those design choices. Run your own harness and many of them become yours. Vendor settings govern how much of that capability you get. How much material can the system read at once? How long can it work on a problem? Which tools can it call? A model name on a subscription tells me very little about those limits. And when a product leaves them undisclosed, I can test what it delivers, but I have to be careful about attributing the result to any one setting. Routing determines which model gets the job. For a meeting recap, I’m happy to leave that choice on automatic. If I’m testing a new forecasting method, I want to choose the model and hold it fixed across runs. Otherwise, if the answer improves, I’ve given myself two possible explanations. The new method may be better, or a different model may have done the work. The model interprets the request and the information the harness gives it, then produces an answer or asks to use a tool. Suppose the forecast shows lower revenue even though the average power price went up. Can the model recognize that the plant may have generated less during the expensive hours? That’s a question of reasoning. I’d compare models on whether they think to test that explanation and whether the hourly data bear it out. Then there are the enhancements. This is where an analyst can contribute a great deal of what they know about doing the job: Instructions tell the system what you expect every time. “Show the numerator, denominator and units for each ratio.” Skills package a method the system can reuse, such as updating a forecast from a new filing using the team’s template. Memory carries knowledge from one job to the next, including definitions the team has already settled on. Scripts perform repeatable operations. Once the inputs are specified, recalculating a workbook is a job for code. Specialist models take on a narrower task, such as extracting a table from a scanned filing. Verifiers check the work. A formula check can establish that the arithmetic is correct. Checking whether the calculation answers the question requires a definition of the quantity you intended to measure. Data comes with definitions that an experienced analyst may take for granted. Gross and net generation are both expressed in MWh. Ask for net generation, supply a gross series, and the units will pass every check. For a team connecting its own data to an assistant, the definition belongs alongside the values. Connectors give the assistant access to that data and, in some cases, the ability to act on it. A vendor can build an integration into its product or support a common standard such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP). I’d want to know what the connection actually exposes. Reading the displayed value in a spreadsheet cell and reading the formula behind it are two different capabilities, particularly if someone expects me to audit the forecast. The admin gate determines which connections and actions the organization permits. The user’s own permissions can narrow that further. If the analyst can read the report but the assistant can’t open the underlying workbook, the person who can fix the problem may be the workbook owner. That’s worth establishing before spending an afternoon rewriting the prompt. An adjacent harness is another AI system with its own models, tools and data. Imagine the analyst’s assistant handing a request to a specialist power forecasting system. The specialist returns a perfectly plausible forecast. Whose gas price assumption did it use? If the original request specified one and the forecasting system silently applied its default, the error happened in the handoff. I’d want the assumptions to come back with the forecast so the analyst can see which ones the system actually used.

Understanding the system helps you focus your effort. As a user, you can trace a disappointing result back to the part that failed and decide where an hour of work would give you the biggest gain. As a digital service provider, you have a different decision to make. Take an energy data provider. Do your customers want your price series in their own forecasting system, or do they want you to deliver a forecast they can use? Whether you’re using the system or selling into it, you’re looking for the same thing: leverage.

Sources: Zhang et al., Stop Comparing LLM Agents Without Disclosing the Harness, arXiv 2605.23950 (2026), citing Morph leaderboard data; Kremer, M. (1993), “The O-Ring Theory of Economic Development,” Quarterly Journal of Economics.