𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? This chart from Bloomberg illustrating the expected growth in data center load from 2022 to 2034 across 20 countries.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? Data center power demand is poised to grow rapidly across many countries, creating a significant risk of insufficient reliable energy to support this expansion. In fact, the likelihood of power shortages impacting data centers appears to be more the norm than the exception for the countries highlighted in the figure.

While this poses a potential barrier to AI development, the widespread nature of the issue is likely to drive innovation. Efforts to overcome these constraints could include more energy-efficient AI models and hardware, as well as a shift toward distributed or edge computing solutions. For affected countries, this dual reality underscores both the urgency to innovate and the hope that advances in technology and energy management will mitigate power constraints in the future.