Yesterday was supposed to be a day off... then I saw this…

We took our kids to the Calgary science center and on the wall was a placard of sponsors. Amidst their names was a message:

"Just as energy is the basis of life itself...and ideas the source of innovation… so is innovation the vital spark...of all human change, improvement and progress"

Often we find the messages we need when we need them. And this one hit home.

I spend my days imagining how the innovation and transformation underway - AI, but also in robotics, EVs, cryptography, carbon capture, genetics, renewable fuels and more - will impact the energy system (energy transition). And like many, grappling with the impact and potential of AI for myself, my work and my family.

Public discourse on these topics often gets caught up in the questions and uncertainty.

Sometimes we need a reminder that beneath it all is an inspiring story of the role of energy in innovation, and the importance of innovation to improve the human condition.