𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? This image from GE Vernova that illustrates how the energy is transforming from a linear “source-to-consumer” system to a “hub-and-spoke” structure.

Source | GE Vernova 2024 Investor Day

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? The shift from a linear "source-to-consumer" energy model to a "hub-and-spoke" structure has introduced greater interdependence among all actors in the value chain.

Industrial consumers, for instance, must now consider EV charging patterns and prosumer interactions with the grid. Similarly, conventional generation must align with renewable energy profiles to meet demand within the constraints of the transmission system.

I expect this increased interconnectivity to create a more complex and dynamic energy ecosystem. The result is heightened price volatility, potential reliability challenges, and an escalating demand for energy expertise among executives across industries.

Are you seeing this in your business? How is it impacting your decisions?