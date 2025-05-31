NOTE: “The Week That Was” is a recap of ideas shared over the last seven days.

From China’s power surge, to the contested role of natural gas, and how technology and demographics shape long-term emissions trajectories, this week was about the bigger picture away from the headlines:

The Pace of Power : China’s electricity generation has surged past 10,000 TWh, more than double the U.S., as it rapidly expands both coal and renewables—highlighting a divergence in energy transition pace and priorities.

Is Gas a “Clean Fuel”? : Despite lower CO₂ emissions than coal, natural gas’s role as a “clean” fuel is challenged by methane leakage and the global pivot toward truly zero-carbon sources like wind, solar, and nuclear.

The Kaya Crossroads: Emissions could decline by 2070 if technological gains continue and population growth slows, as the Kaya Identity shows emissions are a function of demographics, economic activity, and energy system efficiency.

