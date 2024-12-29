𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣? Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of New York venture capital firm Lux Capital, pitching SMR companies Nano Nuclear, Oklo and NuScale as shorts in a thread on X.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨? Nuclear technology of all flavors have made the headlines this fall as hyperscalers from Amazon to Google to Meta have all made announcements connected with the technology. These names have run up 100-400%+ this year and Josh’s post is a good reminder that excitement may have outrun the reality in the short-run. Nuclear may well play a major role in the future - the critique is that future may be further off that the market is currently underwriting.

NB: Josh noted that “Everyone knows I LOVE elemental energy. (fka "nuclear")” in his comments.

𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:

• Josh’s thread on X