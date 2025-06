NOTE: โ€œThe Week That Wasโ€ is a recap of ideas shared over the last seven days.

From AIโ€™s growing energy footprint to techโ€™s new role in clean power markets and the uneven geography of climate impacts, this weekโ€™s themes highlight how technology, climate, and infrastructure are becoming deeply intertwined.

AI Everywhere : AIโ€™s rapid spread across industries is driving a surge in data center power demandโ€”making energy a tech issue and tech an energy issueโ€”while the real race now is not just how much gets built, but where and how fast.

Meta, Constellation and the Clinton Clean Energy Center: Meta and Constellation signed a 20-year PPA to secure 24/7 nuclear power from the Clinton plant, effectively privatizing Illinois' expiring ZEC program and valuing the plantโ€™s carbon-free attributes at ~$1.5 billionโ€”highlighting how tech companies are driving new markets for firm, clean energy.

Hotter, Except Where Itโ€™s Cooler: While most U.S. cities have warmed significantly since 1970, a few have cooledโ€”highlighting the uneven geography of climate change and the need for region-specific investment in energy infrastructure and climate resilience.

