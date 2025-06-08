NOTE: “The Week That Was” is a recap of ideas shared over the last seven days.

What got my attention in 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙖𝙨?

From AI’s growing energy footprint to tech’s new role in clean power markets and the uneven geography of climate impacts, this week’s themes highlight how technology, climate, and infrastructure are becoming deeply intertwined.

AI Everywhere : AI’s rapid spread across industries is driving a surge in data center power demand—making energy a tech issue and tech an energy issue—while the real race now is not just how much gets built, but where and how fast.

Meta, Constellation and the Clinton Clean Energy Center: Meta and Constellation signed a 20-year PPA to secure 24/7 nuclear power from the Clinton plant, effectively privatizing Illinois' expiring ZEC program and valuing the plant’s carbon-free attributes at ~$1.5 billion—highlighting how tech companies are driving new markets for firm, clean energy.

Hotter, Except Where It’s Cooler: While most U.S. cities have warmed significantly since 1970, a few have cooled—highlighting the uneven geography of climate change and the need for region-specific investment in energy infrastructure and climate resilience.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗮𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸? Please share in the comments for all of us!

