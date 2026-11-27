Leaderboard data on one coding benchmark suggest the software wrapped around a model can move its score nearly twice as far as the choice of model. Every post I wrote this week came back to the same question: which part of the system binds?

AI produces value as a system. On SWE-bench Pro, Claude Opus 4.5 scored 45.9% in a standardized setup and 55.4% in Claude Code, and six leading models in that standardized setup scored between 41.0% and 45.9%, according to a comparison Zhang et al. compiled from Morph leaderboard data. I read the 9.5-point gap as the harness, the software that puts the model to work. The parts multiply, so one weak part, such as no route to the right data, can cancel the strength of the rest. I mapped all eleven parts in Anatomy of an AI system.

Source: Ian Nieboer analysis, November 2026, of Zhang et al. (2026), arXiv 2605.23950, citing Morph leaderboard data.

Read the LinkedIn post | Read Anatomy of an AI system

Canada’s route from resources to global markets now runs through electrons and compute. The Trans Mountain expansion entered service in May 2024 and LNG Canada shipped its first cargo to Asia in June 2025, opening new Pacific routes for oil and gas. Power is the next link. Cheap gas is pulling data centre load into Alberta, and that load is one more way the resource reaches a global market. The post previewed my case for Thursday’s WPC Energy Canada Future Leaders’ Ignite Talks in Calgary, alongside Jeff Lawson of Cenovus, Fab Chiacchia of Pembina Pipeline and Jamie Heard of Tourmaline.

Read the LinkedIn post

Coffee Chats Episode 44 took the AI systems post live. The episode runs about 20 minutes on LinkedIn Live and discusses Anatomy of an AI system.

Watch Episode 44 on LinkedIn

Relieve one bottleneck and the next one appears. My read is that chips bind today. In Coffee Chats Episode 40 I showed GPU rental pricing from a SemiAnalysis dashboard, where rates for older chipsets have trended up, which suggests demand for compute is running ahead of supply. I expect power to bind again once fab capacity outruns powered shells. Graham Bain and I cover it in the episode, along with hot rocks.

Watch the clip on LinkedIn | Full episode

I expect the value to sit with whoever controls the part that binds: the harness around the model, the power link from gas to compute, and whichever constraint shows up next.