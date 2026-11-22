Work should be fun. For me, fun is facing the challenge together, in support of each other, as we build something together. It is high performance on problems that are intellectually challenging, alongside people who have your back.

That kind of fun does not happen by accident. It comes from a set of principles and values that sit at the centre of how I think about work, in any team or organization.

Work should be fun. Principles and values sit at the centre, and fun is what they produce.

The first is autonomy, authority and accountability. Take initiative toward the goal within the context of why it matters, and drag the team forward into the future, kicking and screaming if required. That only works if you understand your sphere of influence and what resources, and what authority over those resources, you can use to exert it.

Integrity is the one I do not bend on. Do the right thing, acknowledge and correct errors, and continuously seek a higher standard. Acknowledging the error is the part people find hardest, and it is the part that keeps everything else honest.

I focus on growing people for a practical reason. Only the best team can deliver what you expect of it, and you only have the best team if you are committed to the growth of the individuals and groups that make it up.

Continuous improvement is an ethic. Call it a growth mindset or the slight edge, I do not much care what it is called. Strive to get better each day, accept failure as a requirement for success, and support each other without question while you do it. That is the same idea behind velocity. A first pass that is right enough, corrected by feedback, gets you further than waiting to be perfect.

Service is a spirit. Serve the people who rely on your work, the teams you are responsible for, and each other. Always give more than you take. When the choice comes, do what is best for the people you serve first, the team second and yourself third.

Availability, responsiveness and flexibility go together. Be available and responsive to each other as a team. Nobody has to be always on as an individual. The team works together so the people relying on it get that experience, and that takes flexibility from everyone about where, when and how people work.

Transparency means everyone understands the why. Why does the group exist? Why are its goals what they are? Why do we believe we are succeeding? Then what the goals are, and how we know we are on track. People cannot take initiative on goals they do not understand.

Engagement, hard work and commitment come with an honest view that work and life intermingle. Good work is demanding, constant and impactful, and it has nothing to do with face time or counting hours. If you want hard boundaries between work and life, some places will suit you better than the ones I want to build. If you want the flexibility to blend the two in a way that is sustainable, healthy and invigorating, this is how I think it should work.

The last is respect and understanding for how each of us blends work and life. We will each express these values in different ways, and fit work and personal commitments into our lives in different ways. How someone else does it may look nothing like your own, and that deserves respect.

Put those together and the work is fun. None of these are original. What matters to me is that they are written down, and that the people I work with can hold me to them.