The week offered a mix of reminders and surprises: methane proving harder to rein in, policy shifts in California shaping strategy, turbines and geothermal gaining momentum, and China redefining expectations on coal, emissions, and competitiveness:

Methane has long been in the spotlight due to its outsized warming potential and economic value. Yet despite years of attention, a recent Nature paper shows methane emissions are still climbing —outpacing CO₂ growth. The data reveals stark regional contrasts and highlights how developed economies have increasingly offshored their methane footprint. Agriculture remains the largest source, but energy offers the greatest abatement potential.

I was in California this week for meetings and conversations. My focus: how policy shifts like the OBBBA are reshaping strategies, whether load growth expectations have truly reset, the staying power of gas in power markets, and how AI is being applied (and judged) on the ground .

In this week’s Coffee Chats episode, Graham and I jump from a first hand Waymo ride in San Francisco to the surge in turbine demand shaping power markets . We explore Baker Hughes’ move into geothermal with Organic Rankine Cycles, and wrap with a U.S.–China “Name That Country” showdown on coal, emissions, and power prices.

China’s power sector is full of surprises. According to the IEA’s mid-year update, it’s projected to cut coal generation in 2025, deliver the largest emissions reductions globally through 2026, and still keep industrial power prices well below the U.S. These contrasts highlight how quickly China’s energy mix—and its edge in global competitiveness—continues to shift.

