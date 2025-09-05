Turbine Earnings, Geothermal ORCs, Waymo & "Which Country?"

Episode Length: ~19 minutes

Episode Summary

In this episode of Coffee Chats on Energy, Ian and Graham cover a mix of on-the-ground experiences and market shifts across transportation, power generation, and global energy trends. They kick off with Ian’s firsthand ride in a Waymo autonomous vehicle in San Francisco, reflecting on how quickly the technology normalizes and what it could mean for the future of mobility. The conversation then turns to the surge in gas turbine demand, contrasting manufacturers’ earnings, expansion plans, and the implications for baseload reliability. They also dive into Baker Hughes’ announcement of supplying Fervo with Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) units, exploring how ORCs work, their scalability, and why they matter for geothermal development. The episode wraps up with a “Name That Country” segment, highlighting surprising contrasts between U.S. and Chinese energy use, coal burn, emissions, and power prices.

Topics Covered

Waymo Ride Experience – User impressions of autonomous vehicles in San Francisco and L.A.

Gas Turbine Manufacturer Earnings – Growth in demand, supply constraints, and regional shifts in orders.

Mitsubishi & GE Expansion – Manufacturing capacity moves in response to market pressures.

Nuclear Order Intake – Rising demand for baseload nuclear power projects.

Organic Rankine Cycles (ORCs) – Baker Hughes’ supply deal with Fervo; technical overview and role in geothermal power.

Geothermal Scalability – How ORCs expand resource access and modular deployment potential.

Name That Country – Surprising contrasts between U.S. and China in coal burn, emissions reductions, and electricity prices.

Key Takeaways

Autonomous vehicles like Waymo are already widespread in San Francisco, offering a seamless and comfortable premium rideshare experience.

Gas turbine demand is booming in North America, with manufacturers expanding cautiously after past cycles of oversupply.

Nuclear projects are contributing significantly to order books, reinforcing demand for reliable baseload power.

ORCs unlock new geothermal potential by converting low-grade heat into power, enabling scalable and modular systems.

China has recently reduced coal-fired generation, cut emissions, and maintains lower projected power prices, while U.S. coal use is rising amid higher gas prices.

The global energy landscape continues to shift in unexpected ways, blending technology innovation, market pressures, and policy outcomes

Coffee chats are casual conversations On Energy, hosted live on LinkedIn. Opinions are my own, not investment advice or views of my employer.