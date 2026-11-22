Business Principles
The rules I keep coming back to on building teams and businesses
These are the principles I find myself repeating about how businesses are built, led and run. Some are written up in their own posts, and others are listed here first and fleshed out over time. I add to this map as the list grows.
Velocity lowers the bar. Move fast toward a clear goal and competitors keep resetting. Your first pass only needs to be right enough, because feedback lets you correct before it costs you.
Decision value equation. Decision value = right x early x stakes. Be right enough, early enough, about things that matter enough, because a near-zero on any one zeroes the payoff.
Principles and values for work. Work should be fun. Principles and values make it so: ownership, integrity, growing people, continuous improvement, service, availability, transparency, commitment, and respect for how each of us blends work and life.
Map coming as the list grows.
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