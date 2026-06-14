Behind the Meter: The Next Phase of Data Center Growth

Episode Length: 16:44

Episode Summary:

Ian and Graham discuss the accelerating impact of AI-driven data center demand on North American power markets and why behind-the-meter generation is emerging as a critical solution for future growth. Drawing from recent meetings and conferences in Houston and Dallas, they explore the challenges of power availability, permitting, grid interconnection queues, and the complexity of assembling fully executable infrastructure projects. The conversation also examines similarities between the data center buildout and carbon capture development, highlighting how successful projects increasingly depend on coordinated ecosystems rather than individual participants. The episode concludes with observations on recent CCS project milestones and several major research themes shaping the energy sector today.

Topics Covered:

Data Center Demand and Power Markets:

Growing AI infrastructure requirements continue to drive discussions around power demand, grid capacity, gas consumption, and the uncertainty surrounding future load growth forecasts.

Behind-the-Meter Generation:

The discussion explores why many large-scale data center projects may need to rely on behind-the-meter power solutions before full grid integration becomes available.

Execution Challenges in AI Infrastructure:

Participants across the energy value chain are discovering that power alone is not enough; successful projects require coordinated solutions involving land, infrastructure, permitting, power, and compute demand.

Carbon Capture Project Development:

Recent CCS project milestones demonstrate that projects with strong execution teams continue moving forward despite broader market uncertainty.

Injection Well Integrity and Materials Selection:

The conversation examines evolving standards for CCS well design, including the use of higher-grade corrosion-resistant materials to improve long-term project reliability.

Key Takeaways:

Power Availability Is Becoming the Critical Constraint:

Capital remains available for data center development, but access to reliable power and timely grid connections is increasingly the gating factor determining which projects move forward.

Behind-the-Meter Solutions Are Gaining Momentum:

Permitting timelines, interconnection delays, and scaling requirements are pushing developers toward self-supplied power strategies as an initial path to deployment.

Large Infrastructure Projects Depend on Coalitions:

Whether in AI infrastructure or carbon capture, successful projects require multiple stakeholders to align around land, infrastructure, regulatory approvals, financing, and execution.

CCS Development Continues Despite Market Uncertainty:

Recent project startups demonstrate that well-positioned projects with experienced teams continue to advance, even during periods of slower sector momentum.

Reliability Often Justifies Higher Upfront Costs:

For long-duration CCS projects, increased spending on corrosion-resistant materials may be justified by the value of reducing operational and reputational risk over decades of operation.

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