CCUS at the Crossroads: Permitting Progress, Fervo’s Big Bet, and the Road Ahead

Episode Length: 14:05

Episode Summary

In this episode, Ian and his co-host discuss observations from the recent CCUS AAPG Conference and examine several major announcements from Fervo Energy. Ian shares how sentiment around carbon capture and storage is evolving as permitting challenges move to the forefront, particularly around Class VI well approvals and storage development. The conversation explores where CCUS currently sits on the technology adoption curve, the gap between carbon capture and storage capacity, and what may be required to accelerate broader deployment. The discussion then shifts to Fervo’s recent project milestones, including major equipment procurement agreements and questions surrounding long-term water management, highlighting both the promise and remaining uncertainties facing next-generation geothermal energy.

Topics Covered

CCUS Conference Trends:

Ian reflects on four years of attending the AAPG CCUS conference and discusses the noticeable decline in attendance alongside improving industry confidence following favorable policy developments.

Class VI Permitting Challenges:

The discussion explores how permitting has become a primary bottleneck for carbon storage projects, including coordination issues between regulatory bodies and the complexities of navigating emerging approval pathways.

CCUS and the Technology Adoption Curve:

Ian assesses where carbon capture and storage currently sits on the hype cycle, suggesting the industry may be near the trough of disillusionment as practical deployment challenges emerge.

The Capture-to-Storage Gap:

The conversation examines the growing mismatch between proposed storage capacity and available carbon capture volumes, highlighting the need for successful commercial capture projects.

Fervo’s Rapid Expansion:

Ian reviews Fervo Energy’s recent turbine and casing procurement agreements, explaining how these commitments significantly advance development of its large-scale geothermal projects.

Geothermal Water Use and Sustainability:

The episode concludes with a discussion about water recycling rates, diversion versus depletion classifications, and whether Fervo’s long-term water management approach can support gigawatt-scale deployment.

Key Takeaways

Permitting Is Becoming the Defining CCUS Challenge:

With incentives largely intact and storage projects advancing, industry attention is increasingly focused on permitting efficiency and regulatory coordination.

Storage Capacity Is Outpacing Capture Development:

Large volumes of storage capacity are progressing through the application process, but capture projects are not advancing at the same pace, creating a significant imbalance.

Commercial Success Stories Matter:

Broader adoption of carbon capture may depend on demonstrating clear economic benefits, whether through premium low-carbon products or additional revenue opportunities.

Fervo Has Reduced Major Supply-Chain Risk:

Recent agreements for turbines, casing, and tubing indicate the company has secured many of the critical components required for large-scale geothermal deployment.

Water Management Remains a Critical Question for Enhanced Geothermal:

Despite strong technical and commercial progress, long-term water losses and replenishment assumptions remain important issues that could influence future project scalability.

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