From Evolve to Everyday Work: How AI Is Reshaping Energy

Episode Length: 17:12

Episode Summary:

In this episode, Ian and Graham reflect on their experiences at the Evolve Energy Conference and explore how artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the energy industry. The discussion moves beyond conference highlights into the practical realities of AI adoption, including the growing divide between organizations that are deeply integrating AI into daily workflows and those still experimenting with basic tools. They discuss AI-driven productivity, the emergence of vibe coding, the challenges of maintaining focus in an always-on environment, and whether the current pace of AI experimentation is sustainable. The conversation concludes with a broader reflection on token consumption, value creation, and what it means to operate at the leading edge of AI-enabled work.

Topics Covered:

Highlights from the Evolve Energy Conference:

Reflections on the conference’s growth, strong attendance, diverse energy representation, and the value of bringing multiple energy sectors together under one event.

The Convergence of Energy, Technology, and AI:

How discussions at Evolve connected topics ranging from oil and gas and geothermal to data centers, procurement, and AI-driven operations.

The Expanding AI Adoption Gap:

Observations that many professionals are still working within limited AI environments while others are operating with advanced toolsets and highly integrated workflows.

AI Productivity and Vibe Coding:

A discussion on how AI is enabling individuals to accomplish increasingly complex tasks, including software development and workflow automation, often without traditional coding approaches.

AI Burnout, Focus, and the Future of Work:

Exploration of the cognitive demands of AI-assisted work, the temptation to stay constantly engaged, and questions about whether today’s pace of experimentation will become normalized or eventually plateau.

Key Takeaways:

Energy Innovation Benefits from Cross-Industry Conversations:

Events that bring together diverse parts of the energy ecosystem create opportunities for learning that would not occur within sector-specific conferences.

AI Adoption Is Advancing Unevenly:

Many organizations are still exploring basic AI capabilities, while others are already operating with significantly more advanced workflows and toolsets.

Experience Matters as Much as Technology:

Success with AI increasingly depends on understanding how to work effectively with large language models rather than simply having access to the latest tools.

AI Is Changing the Nature of Work:

The shift is moving professionals away from repetitive task execution and toward directing, refining, and orchestrating increasingly capable systems.

The Next Challenge Is Converting Usage into Value:

Beyond consuming AI resources and generating outputs, organizations must learn how to consistently create and capture value at scale.

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