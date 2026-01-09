AI Health Tech, Lithium Volatility & Geothermal’s Rise

Episode Length: ~16:00
Episode Summary
In this catch-up episode, the hosts discuss the rapid evolution of AI in personal health and software development, alongside a deep dive into the volatile lithium market. They also explore the growing trend of on-site power generation for hyperscalers and the significant surge in geothermal land acquisitions.
Topics Covered
AI in Health & Dev: Using Gemini and GPT Health to manage caffeine withdrawal and building a production-ready app in days.
Lithium Market Dynamics: Analyzing the recent price doubling and the impact of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE).
Energy Infrastructure: The shift toward on-site power generation and vertical integration by tech giants.
Geothermal Expansion: The massive uptick in BLM acreage leases and upcoming innovations in closed-loop systems.
Key Takeaways
AI Performance Leap: New models like Gemini 3 and GPT 5.2 have reached a “just works” state for complex tasks like news scraping and rapid app prototyping.
Commodity Volatility: Lithium prices have seen dramatic swings, doubling in six months after a long downtrend, driven by battery storage demand.
Power Independence: Hyperscalers are increasingly bypassessing the grid for on-site generation to ensure power reliability and control.
Geothermal Momentum: Spending on BLM geothermal leases in 2025 was nearly triple that of 2024, signaling a massive “land rush” in the sector.