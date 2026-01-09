AI Health Tech, Lithium Volatility & Geothermal’s Rise

Episode Length: ~16:00

Episode Summary

In this catch-up episode, the hosts discuss the rapid evolution of AI in personal health and software development, alongside a deep dive into the volatile lithium market. They also explore the growing trend of on-site power generation for hyperscalers and the significant surge in geothermal land acquisitions.

Topics Covered

AI in Health & Dev: Using Gemini and GPT Health to manage caffeine withdrawal and building a production-ready app in days.

Lithium Market Dynamics: Analyzing the recent price doubling and the impact of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE).

Energy Infrastructure: The shift toward on-site power generation and vertical integration by tech giants.

Geothermal Expansion: The massive uptick in BLM acreage leases and upcoming innovations in closed-loop systems.

Key Takeaways