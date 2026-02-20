EPA Policy, 45Q Credits, and the AI Revolution

Episode Length: 18:16

Episode Summary: This episode explores the critical intersection of environmental regulation and emerging technology. The hosts analyze how the potential repeal of the EPA’s endangerment finding might affect the carbon capture industry and transition into a deep dive on the rapid evolution of AI agents and their impending impact on the future of employment.

Topics Covered:

EPA Regulations and the Endangerment Finding: The implications of potential policy shifts on environmental standards.

The Future of Carbon Capture (CCS) and 45Q Tax Credits: Navigating measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) for sequestration projects.

Global Carbon Accountability: How mechanisms like Europe’s carbon border adjustments are influencing global industries, including India’s steel sector.

AI Evolution and “OpenClaw”: Staying proficient in a fast-moving landscape of new AI tools.

AI Agents vs. Human Employment: The growing tension between hiring human interns and deploying digital entities for autonomous tasks.

Key Takeaways:

Commitment Over Policy Noise: Long-term corporate strategies for decarbonization often remain steady despite short-term regulatory “noise” or changes in administration.

The Power of MRV: Precise measurement and third-party verification remain the “crux” for companies looking to secure 45Q tax credits for CO2 storage.

Global Export Pressures: International trade mechanisms are effectively forcing global jurisdictions to remain accountable for their emissions to stay competitive.

AI Proficiency as Job Security: AI cannot take a job if the job itself is to proficiently use and manage AI tools.

The Rise of Humanless Businesses: We are approaching a threshold where billion-dollar companies may soon be run autonomously by AI agents with minimal human equity holders.

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