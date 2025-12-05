Tracking Health Data & The Texas Power Grid

Episode Length: 16:11

Episode Summary: The hosts discuss the personal insights gained from using continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and Oura rings to track health metrics like HRV and sleep quality. They also analyze the upcoming “polar vortex” in North America, its potential impact on the Texas power grid, and the recent surge in geothermal energy financing.

Topics Covered:

Biohacking with CGMs and sleep tracking technology.

The 2026 North American cold snap and Texas grid resiliency.

The evolution of geothermal startups and project financing.

Upcoming Energy Edge conference in New York.

Key Takeaways: