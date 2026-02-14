On Energy

On Energy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

EnergyEdge New York

Coffee Chats Episode 25, with Ian Nieboer & Graham Bain (Recorded February 13, 2026)
Feb 14, 2026

Episode Length: 16:18

Episode Summary: This episode recaps a major energy investor conference in New York, exploring the persistent bullish sentiment for the oil market entering 2027. The hosts discuss the strategic challenges of depleting Tier 1 inventory and the growing industry focus on international exploration to address global reserve replacement needs.

Topics Covered:

  • New York Energy Investor Conference Recap: A look at the sentiment of over 130 North American investors across power, renewables, and oil and gas.

  • The Bullish Outlook for Oil: Analysis of why market optimism remains high despite a tough recent quarter.

  • Tier 1 Inventory Depletion: The industry-wide challenge of shrinking high-quality inventory and the pivot to Tier 2 basins.

  • International Exploration & Tech Export: Opportunities in global jurisdictions like Argentina and the Middle East through the export of shale technology.

  • Technical vs. Geopolitical Risk: The shifting balance of risks when choosing between domestic and international energy plays.

Key Takeaways:

  • Price-to-Gold Disconnect: While oil prices have been volatile, metrics relative to gold suggest oil is at a multi-decade low ratio, supporting a “persistent bullish view”.

  • Inventory Crisis: The depletion of “Tier 1” resources is forcing investors to choose between lower-quality domestic basins or higher-risk international expansions.

  • Reserve Replacement Gaps: Many major energy players are replacing reserves at a ratio well below 1.0, indicating a long-term depletion of the global resource base.

  • Geopolitical Priority: Investors are increasingly weighing geopolitical uncertainty against technical drilling risks as they look toward international jurisdictions for growth.

Comments, questions or things I missed? Send me a note (or hit reply) - I would love to hear from you. Thanks for listening!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Nieboer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture