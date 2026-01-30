What the Texas Winter Storm Revealed About the Grid

Episode Length: 11:57

Episode Summary: This episode analyzes the performance of North American energy grids during Winter Storm Fern, specifically comparing it to the catastrophic failures of Winter Storm Uri. The hosts discuss the shifting role of battery storage, the resurgence of traditional fuel sources during peak stress, and the surprising resilience of demand-side adjustments in West Texas.

Topics Covered:

Infrastructure Evolution: How winterization efforts and battery storage (growing from ~4GW to ~18GW in ERCOT) have bolstered grid reliability.

Market Price Volatility: A look at scarcity pricing where PJM hubs reached $3,000 and natural gas prices in some zones spiked to $60.

The “Old Stalwarts”: The critical role of coal, oil, and dual-fuel generation in stepping into the void when renewable output fluctuates during storms.

Demand-Side Response: How market signals—rather than forced load shedding—caused a 30% load drop in West Texas zones.

The Future of Geothermal: Exploring the potential for geothermal as a reliable, base-load alternative to “wires vs. pipes” reliability.

Key Takeaways: