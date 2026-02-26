Stacking Value in Energy: Clean Fuels, CCUS, and Geothermal Momentum

Episode Length: 20:20

Episode Summary:

Ian and Graham discuss recent developments across clean fuels, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and geothermal energy. The conversation highlights a newly released clean fuels fundamentals report, the growing importance of credit stacking and sequencing in project economics, emerging CCUS hub models in Louisiana, and how changing incentives may reshape CO₂-enhanced oil recovery. They also examine new U.S. Department of Energy funding for geothermal technologies and the role of AI in improving resource discovery and reducing project risk. Episode length inferred from transcript timestamps.

Topics Covered:

Clean Fuels Market Outlook:

Discussion of the team’s latest clean fuels fundamentals report, including updated demand forecasts, project economics, feedstock pathways, and policy-driven value creation opportunities.

Credit Stacking and Project Economics:

How projects can maximize value by combining and sequencing incentives such as 45Z, 45Q, LCFS programs, and carbon dioxide removal credits over the life of a project.

CCUS Hubs and Carbon Infrastructure:

Emerging hub models in Louisiana that combine expertise from industrial emitters, pipeline operators, and sequestration providers to develop scalable carbon capture and storage systems.

CO₂-Enhanced Oil Recovery Opportunities:

The economics of anthropogenic CO₂ use in EOR, changing optimization strategies, and the growing value of permanent sequestration under current incentive structures.

Geothermal Funding and Resource Development:

New U.S. DOE geothermal funding focused on field demonstrations, district heating, drilling innovation, and AI-assisted exploration to expand geothermal deployment beyond existing resource plays.

Key Takeaways:

Value Creation Is Increasingly Pathway Dependent:

The economic outcome of clean fuel projects depends not only on feedstocks and end products, but also on selecting and sequencing the most valuable regulatory and market pathways.

CCUS Projects Are Becoming More Specialized:

Rather than a single company developing an entire carbon value chain, successful projects increasingly rely on partnerships between industrial operators, midstream companies, and sequestration specialists.

Enhanced Oil Recovery Economics Continue to Improve:

Updated incentive structures can significantly reduce oil production breakevens when operators integrate CO₂ capture, transport, and sequestration into project development.

Permanent Sequestration Remains the Leading Growth Area:

Despite strong EOR economics, market demand, emissions targets, and low-carbon fuel incentives continue to drive greater momentum toward dedicated sequestration projects.

Geothermal’s Future Depends on Better Resource Discovery:

Advances in AI-driven exploration, drilling technologies, and geothermal resource characterization may help unlock lower-cost geothermal development in a wider range of geologic settings.

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