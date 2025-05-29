China vs. U.S. Power, Gas as a Bridge Fuel, and Lithium’s Next Chapter

Episode Length: ~17 minutes

Episode Summary

In this episode of Coffee Chats on Energy, Ian and Graham cover a wide range of fast-moving developments in the energy landscape. From Wyoming’s data center buildout and CCS policy debates, to nuclear repowering momentum and the hurdles facing Summit Carbon Solutions, the discussion highlights how technology, capital, and policy are colliding to shape the future of energy infrastructure. Along the way, they also reflect on AI’s improving utility in professional workflows and its growing demand on power systems.

Topics Covered

AI & ChatGPT Utility – Reflections on how AI tools are evolving from basic search replacements to sophisticated workflow aids, including storytelling, data structuring, and professional writing.

Wyoming Data Center Announcement – Crusoe and Tallgrass’ 1.8 GW project near Cheyenne, its implications for gas demand, and integration with CCS to align with decarbonization goals.

CCS Policy & Market Forces – Wyoming’s requirement to evaluate CCS in new natural gas and coal generation, plus the growing role of sustainability mandates from hyperscalers like Microsoft and Google in driving decarbonization.

Nuclear Repowering & SMRs – DOE’s announcement of funding for 11 advanced SMR companies, IPPs’ nuclear repowering initiatives, and the race to bring nuclear into the AI-driven power buildout.

Summit Carbon Solutions – The challenges and opportunities of building one of the world’s largest CCS projects, connecting 57 ethanol facilities to a sequestration hub in North Dakota, with potential to dramatically increase ethanol’s premium through credits like 45Q and LCFS.

Key Takeaways

AI is maturing into a truly useful professional tool, capable of nuanced storytelling and data-to-insight workflows.

Wyoming is emerging as a CCS hotspot , with data centers, policy support, and coal-heavy generation creating unique decarbonization opportunities.

Market pull may rival policy push as hyperscalers and global buyers demand lower-carbon power and fuels.

Nuclear momentum is building , with SMRs and repowering projects positioned to play a key role in meeting AI-driven load growth.

Summit Carbon Solutions illustrates both the promise and challenge of CCS at scale, where landowner rights, pipeline politics, and credit stacking collide with one of the most ambitious decarbonization projects globally.

Coffee chats are casual conversations On Energy, hosted live on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

The views and opinions expressed are solely my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer or any affiliated organizations. Content is provided for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment, legal, or professional advice. Please conduct your own research and seek guidance from qualified professionals before making decisions.