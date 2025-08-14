Data Centers, Nuclear Repowers, CCS Challenges

Episode Length: ~17 minutes

Episode Summary

In this episode of Coffee Chats on Energy, Ian and Graham cover the rapid shifts in energy, technology, and carbon management. From Wyoming’s massive new data center plans to nuclear repower momentum and the hurdles facing Summit Carbon Solutions, the discussion highlights how market forces, policy, and innovation are reshaping the landscape of power and low-carbon fuels.

Topics Covered

AI & ChatGPT in Practice – Reflections on real-world utility: how the latest models are performing better for workflows, storytelling, and complex tasks, and what that means for professional adoption .

Wyoming Data Center (Crusoe + Tallgrass) – A new 1.8 GW gas-fired, CCS-integrated data center project near Cheyenne, with ambitions to expand toward 100 GW. Implications for natural gas demand, CCS infrastructure, and the narrative of decarbonized computing .

Nuclear Repowers & SMRs – IPPs are announcing plans to repower with nuclear or deploy small modular reactors (SMRs). The U.S. DOE is supporting 11 companies to accelerate advanced designs, signaling a strong push to align nuclear with the AI-driven CapEx boom .

Summit Carbon Solutions & CCS – An ambitious pipeline project aiming to connect 57 ethanol facilities to a sequestration site in North Dakota (18 Mtpa CO₂). Leadership change brings pipeline expertise, but challenges remain: landowner resistance, state-level rulings against eminent domain, and complex credit stacking (45Q, 45Z, LCFS, CDR) that could double ethanol’s value if successful .

Key Takeaways

AI models are maturing in subtle but powerful ways, creating more utility for professional workflows.

Wyoming is emerging as a testbed for large-scale, gas + CCS powered data centers, aligning with big tech’s sustainability mandates.

Nuclear repowers and SMR development are gaining policy and market momentum, supported by federal funding and IPP commitments.

CCS megaprojects like Summit Carbon could be transformative if landowner and permitting hurdles are overcome, unlocking significant economic and decarbonization upside.

