On Energy

Fervo Improvements and 2025 EIA Energy Outlook

Coffee Chats Episode 3, with Ian Nieboer & Graham Bain
Apr 24, 2025
This week, we explore how Fervo Energy is redefining geothermal power with enhanced drilling techniques that have cut well costs nearly in half and slashed drilling times by 70%. Their scalable technology is poised to deliver clean, reliable baseload energy to hundreds of thousands of homes. We also break down the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s 2025 outlook, which forecasts record-high electricity demand driven by AI, electrification and data centers.

Coffee chats are casual conversations On Energy, hosted live on LinkedIn.

